McCormick tests waters for possible run for Indiana governor at Dyngus Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eating and drinking are popular activities on Dyngus Day, although Monday brought a bit of exploring as well.

Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick tested the waters at the West Side Democratic & Civic Club in South Bend for a possible run for Indiana governor in 2024.

“I have an exploratory open in the governor’s race for 2024, so if we decide to run and actually file, we will probably do so maybe this spring,” McCormick said. “There’s a lot of shifting going on as far as we want bipartisanship, we want common sense, we want someone who is a working person — not a multi-millionaire that doesn’t have to worry about a paycheck and doesn’t understand the price of gas and bread matter.”

McCormick was Indiana’s last elected superintendent of public instruction. The position was changed to an appointed one while she was on the job.

The former Republican changed her party affiliation to Democratic in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.