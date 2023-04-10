MachH2 seeks to bring regional clean hydrogen hub to the Midwest

(WNDU) - The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2) has submitted an application to bring a regional clean hydrogen hub to the Midwest.

The U.S. Department of Energy application, if approved, would begin the process of developing a clean hydrogen production and distribution hub in the area. The application was submitted with bipartisan backing from legislators such as Gov. Whitmer, D-MI, Gov. Holcomb, R-IN, and Gov. Pritzker, D-IL, as well as more than 60 public and private entities.

“The Midwest continues to be a leader in the clean energy economy, from Illinois’ passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act to multi-state initiatives like MachH2 that redefine what it means to be climate-conscious in our ever-changing economy,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a press release. “This partnership—which exemplifies Midwestern innovation and leadership—is a crucial step towards establishing an effective clean hydrogen economy in the region while also creating stable, well-paying jobs, and laying the foundation for a cleaner Illinois for future generations.”

When made with clean energy, hydrogen is an essential resource in meeting the country’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Michigan is proud to be part of this multi-state effort to create a clean hydrogen economy in the region that will create good-paying jobs, expand economic opportunity, promote energy independence, and improve public health outcomes,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Establishing a clean hydrogen hub in our region will also help Michigan achieve its goal of economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. Let’s get it done.”

As an energy source, hydrogen does not emit carbon and can be used to reduce emissions from multiple difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the economy, including aviation, steelmaking, agriculture, and long-haul transportation.

“Uniquely situated as The Crossroads of America, Indiana, and our neighboring Midwestern coalition states are essential in developing and deploying a robust hydrogen economy,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in a press release. “In Indiana, our expertise and leadership in traditional industries and the economy of the future, combined with the ability to incorporate hydrogen into existing and new manufacturing processes, offer outstanding opportunities to support America’s global competitiveness and our nation’s workforce.”

The DOE is expected to select six to 10 hubs later this year.

