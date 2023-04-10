Dyngus Day events in Michiana

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dyngus Day is a big day here in Michiana!

Here are some places you can go on Monday to eat, drink, dance, or maybe even talk politics:

American Legion Post 284 (23571 Grant Road - South Bend): Opens at 11 a.m. Polish sausage sandwiches and hard-boiled eggs.

American Legion Post 297 (486 E. Michigan Street - New Carlisle): 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Polish dinner available for $15. Includes chicken, sausage, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more.

American Legion Post 357 (5414 W. Sample Street - South Bend): Doors open at 12 p.m., band starts at 3 p.m. $13 combo platter.

Crumstown Conservation Club (59440 Crumstown Highway - North Liberty): Doors open at 7 a.m., music begins at 9 a.m. Includes Polish food. Admission is $10.

Elks Lodge #298 (1001 W Western Avenue - South Bend): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offering Dyngus Day favorites.

Jeannie’s Tavern (621 S Bendix Drive - South Bend): Opens at 11 a.m. $8 Polish sausage with potato salad.

Lexington Event Center (112 E Lexington Avenue - Elkhart): 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Tickets are $10 and include an entree with sides. Lunch will be kielbasa, baked beans, and coleslaw. Dinner will be rib tips or chicken, baked beans, and coleslaw.

PNA 3078 (55969 Tulip Road - New Carlisle): 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Includes cash bar, homemade Polish food, and music throughout the night.

South Bend Firefighters Local 362 (4025 Lincoln Way West - South Bend): Opens at 10 a.m. Free food from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

West Side Democratic & Civic Club (617 S Warren Street - South Bend): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Grab a plate of Polish sausage, noodles, sweet and sour cabbage, and bread for $14. Political candidates will also be introduced at 12 p.m.

ZB Falcons Nest 80 (323 S. Sheridan Street - South Bend): 11 a.m. to midnight - Adults only with a $5 entry fee. Music planned throughout the night, with live music beginning at 2 p.m. in the main hall. Food includes a $8 Polish dinner, $4 sausage sandwich and more.

