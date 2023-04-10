Dyngus Day celebration held in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - While Dyngus Day is a well-known tradition in South Bend, Elkhart decided to get in on the fun this year!

$10 gets you into the Lexington Event Center for the celebration. The ticket price includes an entrée with sides.

Kielbasa, baked beans, and coleslaw were served for lunch, while ribs tips, chicken, baked beans, and coleslaw are on the menu for dinner.

Meanwhile, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson was in attendance.

“Dyngus Day is a tradition from South Bend, but Elkhart has picked it up as well, and we just want folks to know that they can come into a relaxed environment and talk to their public servants,” he said.

Dyngus Day continues in Elkhart until 9 p.m.

The Lexington Event Center is located at 112 E. Lexington Avenue.

