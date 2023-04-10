Comedian Tom Segura to perform at Hard Rock Casino in October.

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - The laughs keep coming to the Hard Rock Casino this year!

Comedian Tom Segura, best known for his Netflix comedy specials, will be performing at the Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Segura is a co-host on the “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast with comedian Bert Kreischer and just released a book in 2022 called “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please.” He is currently on a comedy tour of over 200 cities across the globe.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. CST.

To get tickets when they go live, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.