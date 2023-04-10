Benton Harbor woman bound over for trial on murder charge in death of her neighbor

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor woman has been bound over for trial on an open murder charge in the death of a man who was her neighbor.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. Officers were called back on Jan. 10 to the River Terrace apartment complex in Benton Harbor on a report of an assault happening on the third floor.

When they arrived, found a man, identified as 65-year-old Gerald Harper, lying unconscious on the floor and bleeding profusely. Harper was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, the assault stemmed from an argument that had escalated between Harper and his neighbor, identified as Aisha Williams. Based on witness statements, police identified Williams as a suspect, and arrested her at the apartment complex.

In court last week, two witnesses told a judge that Williams beat and stomped on Harper, saying “I told you I was going to kill you. Look at you now.”

After testimony concluded, Williams was bound over for trial on her open murder charge. This means a jury, at trial, can consider first-degree murder or second-degree murder.

For an adult, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Meanwhile, second-degree murder carries a penalty of any term of years up to life.

