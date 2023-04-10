2nd Chance Pet: Nina

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Nina!

Nina is a 7-year-old mixed breed. Myers says she is sweet and playful! She is also good with kids and some dogs. To learn more about Nina, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Nina or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

