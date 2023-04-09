‘Thy Kingdom Come II’ pro wrestling event comes to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) There was slamming, flipping, and cheering going on for ‘Thy Kingdom Come 2′

A wrestling event at taking the Bendix arena inside the Century Center, in downtown South Bend. People of all ages took in the event put on by pro wrestling king promotions.

The group travels all around the Midwest and Michiana regions putting on shows.

Tonight, there was a showcase of high flying moves and crazy stunts.

“We got some awesome matches here tonight, there is even some legends in the house we got Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. We got myself the P.W.K kingdom champion,” said Isaiah ‘The Human Highlight’ Moore’. “I’m defending tonight against Brutis Dillon. One of my toughest challenges that I’ve had to date. A lot going on some of the best fans in the area. And it’s going to be a real good night.”

P.W.K wrestling and the human highlight will be traveling all around the state for the next couple of months...

Including another event in south bend in June.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.