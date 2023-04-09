Sunday Morning Spotlight: ‘Their Second Home Gala’ for Anthony Adams House

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, Anthony Adams House is bringing some star power to Michiana for its “Their Second Home” gala.

Find out who it is Jack Springgate’s conversation with Candice Adams, the organization’s founder, in the video above!

It’s happening on May 5 at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Learn how to be a part of this amazing evening by heading to its Eventbrite page.

