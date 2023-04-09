South Bend Chocolate Cafe throws 2023 Easter ‘Eggstravaganza.’

Kids pose with the Easter Bunny at South Bend Chocolate Cafe's 2023 'Eggstravaganza.'
Kids pose with the Easter Bunny at South Bend Chocolate Cafe's 2023 'Eggstravaganza.'(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were plenty of fun Easter activities downtown, including the ‘Eggstravaganza’ hosted by the South Bend Chocolate Cafe.

Hundreds of families kicked off their easter weekend on the right foot, as the event was free of charge except for a smile.

There were plenty of activities for the kids, from sidewalk art to face painting, and even the Easter Bunny appeared for a photo shoot.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an eggstravaganza without the hiding of the easter eggs and the candy.

“We love chocolate,” says South Bend Native Brandie Swanson. “We’ve been coming down and were outside people, so we heard they were having something outside. Chalk, bubbles; that’s all we needed to hear.”

”We just came to do all the festivities with the kids, obviously,” says Michiana Resident Heather Pittman. “We’re going to do an egg hunt later at my mom’s house and have dinner and just be with the family.”

If you missed the Easter Egg hunts Saturday, WNDU has a list of egg hunts happening all over Michiana; “hop” on over to this link.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
1 man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Kids and their parents found 1,500 eggs in about three minutes at DePaul Academy's Easter egg...
DePaul Academy hosts Easter egg hunt in South Bend
a
DePaul Academy South Bend Southeast Park Easter Hunt
a
1 man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend
Parents were invited to the Francis branch library in Clay Township Saturday to learn who they...
Clay High School meeting