South Bend Chocolate Cafe throws 2023 Easter ‘Eggstravaganza.’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were plenty of fun Easter activities downtown, including the ‘Eggstravaganza’ hosted by the South Bend Chocolate Cafe.

Hundreds of families kicked off their easter weekend on the right foot, as the event was free of charge except for a smile.

There were plenty of activities for the kids, from sidewalk art to face painting, and even the Easter Bunny appeared for a photo shoot.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be an eggstravaganza without the hiding of the easter eggs and the candy.

“We love chocolate,” says South Bend Native Brandie Swanson. “We’ve been coming down and were outside people, so we heard they were having something outside. Chalk, bubbles; that’s all we needed to hear.”

”We just came to do all the festivities with the kids, obviously,” says Michiana Resident Heather Pittman. “We’re going to do an egg hunt later at my mom’s house and have dinner and just be with the family.”

If you missed the Easter Egg hunts Saturday, WNDU has a list of egg hunts happening all over Michiana; “hop” on over to this link.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.