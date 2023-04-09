Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
1 man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
Kids pose with the Easter Bunny at South Bend Chocolate Cafe's 2023 'Eggstravaganza.'
South Bend Chocolate Cafe throws 2023 Easter ‘Eggstravaganza.’
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Kids and their parents found 1,500 eggs in about three minutes at DePaul Academy's Easter egg...
DePaul Academy hosts Easter egg hunt in South Bend