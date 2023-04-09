Man critical after shooting in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is in critical but stable condition at a Fort Wayne hospital after police say he was shot in the back early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of East Baker Street shortly after 12:30 on a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

They determined he was shot at point-blank range.

The shooting stemmed from a fistfight that broke out in the home’s front yard.

Police arrested 18-year-old Michael Ramírez as the alleged shooter.

During the investigation, police discovered Ramirez was injured after someone wearing brass knuckles hit him in the head during the fight.

Police arrested 21-year-old Alonso Contreras for hitting Ramírez.

Ramirez is being held on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Contreras faces a preliminary charge of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

It wasn’t immediately known when they will make an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.