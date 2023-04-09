DePaul Academy hosts Easter egg hunt in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Easter isn’t until Sunday, but it seems the Easter Bunny started hiding eggs early this year.

The public was welcomed to Southeast Park in South Bend for yard games, arts and crafts, and an Easter egg hunt.

Over 1,500 eggs were hidden or scattered across the park, but it only took the kids about 3 minutes to find them all.

“It’s 100% for the kids,” says Dan Boxell, the compliance officer for DePaul Academy. “We want these kids to get out and have as much fun as they possibly can.”

The event was hosted by DePaul Academy, a local program that works with at-risk youth.

DePaul Academy representatives said that having their students run the games for the younger kids is a great way to show them how to give back to the community.

“So, what we decided to do here today is we are starting a tradition with our program of running an annual Easter egg hunt,” Boxell said. “We picked this location here at Southeast Park primarily because it’s a nice little park that we have, but not a lot of events take place here. So, we’ve been located in this community for several years now, but we wanted to find a way to give back to the community and do an event for these people and for this neighborhood.”

DePaul Academy is part of Rite of Passage, a nationwide organization that empowers youth and families to succeed in their communities.

“We are a part of Rite of Passage,” Boxell said. “We have programs all over the country working with at-risk youth, helping to better improve their lives, their family’s lives, and their communities.”

Per DePaul Academy’s website, the program serves “male youth between the ages of 14 and 18 with a history of delinquent behaviors, mild mental health issues, abuse, neglect and trauma needs, as well as students who did not thrive in less restrictive settings.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.