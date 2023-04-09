Community turns out for Newton Park egg hunt

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The community turned out in full force for an Easter egg hunt in Lakeville’s Newton Park.

The free Easter event at the park included 20,000 eggs placed in two of its soccer fields.

The fields were divided by age groups to give each kid a chance to grab some eggs.

After the egg hunt, kids could meet the Easter bunny.

There was also crafts, games, prizes and face painting.

