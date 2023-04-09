1 killed in Easter morning shooting in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown South Bend.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to the 200 block of S. Lafayette Boulevard, which is near the County-City Building, to investigate reports of shots fired.

While they were on scene investigating, they were advised that a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital.

Police say he ultimately died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld at this time.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.