South Shore Line offering ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free′ promotion in May

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention travelers!

The South Shore Line is offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion throughout May!

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of May will remain valid for June. Travelers who buy a ticket in-person simply need to hold onto it and will be able to use it again. Digital tickets will automatically add a June ticket to a user’s South Shore account.

