South Shore Line offering ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free′ promotion in May

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention travelers!

The South Shore Line is offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion throughout May!

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of May will remain valid for June. Travelers who buy a ticket in-person simply need to hold onto it and will be able to use it again. Digital tickets will automatically add a June ticket to a user’s South Shore account.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn, Knox, LaVille, and Tippecanoe Valley are forming a new conference...
6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
road collapse BH
Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.
New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Latest News

Michigan has introduced legislation to require cursive in schools.
Proposal introduces cursive program in Michigan schools
Proposal to create school cursive program in Michigan.
Proposal to create school cursive program in Michigan
'Run for the Buds' 5K Run & Walk.
'Run for the Buds' 5K Run & Walk
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to host Harry Potter film-concert series.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to host Harry Potter film-concert series