South Shore Line offering ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free′ promotion in May
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attention travelers!
The South Shore Line is offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion throughout May!
All monthly tickets purchased for the month of May will remain valid for June. Travelers who buy a ticket in-person simply need to hold onto it and will be able to use it again. Digital tickets will automatically add a June ticket to a user’s South Shore account.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.