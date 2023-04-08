South Bend Symphony Orchestra to host Harry Potter film-concert series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s magic in the air in South Bend!

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a Harry Potter film concert series at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

The concert will have the orchestra perform live alongside the movie. Those interested will be able to relive through the magic of the estimated $25 billion dollar franchise on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ score live.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” premieres on Oct. 7.

Tickets go on sale July 7 at 10 a.m. To purchase them, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.