‘Run for the Buds’ 5K headed to St. Joseph in May

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Right now, it’s perfect running weather, and it may have you thinking about signing up for a race here in Michiana.

The Blossomtime Festival has announced the 42nd annual “Run for the Buds” 5K happening on Saturday, May 13.

The route starts and ends in St. Joe, following along Main Street in Benton Harbor.

Free parking will be available at the Berrien County Courthouse, on the corner of Main and Port streets. Right now, the price to sign up is $30, but it will increase as we get closer to the race.

