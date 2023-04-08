Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country

Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the road.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maternity wards are closing across the country forcing some expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the healthcare consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the United States have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A CNN tally shows that at least 13 closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than 10 facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money.

According to the American Hospital Association, 42% of births are paid for by Medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.

According to data released by the March of Dime last year, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age across over 1,100 U.S. countries are living in maternity care deserts. That has been linked to an increased risk of maternal death in the year after giving birth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
road collapse BH
Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding

Latest News

The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the...
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
WNDU Vault: What South Bend looked like before Four Winds Field
WNDU Vault: What South Bend looked like before Four Winds Field
WNDU Vault: Massive beams block South Bend roadways
WNDU Vault: Massive beams block South Bend roadways
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 20th River Bend Film Festival
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 20th River Bend Film Festival