Proposal introduces cursive program in Michigan schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Students in Michigan may soon be required to learn cursive.

According to WILX, there’s a proposal in the Michigan Legislature that would mandate the state’s education department to create a cursive program.

That proposal would also strongly encourage schools to adopt it.

There are 21 states where students are already learning how to write in cursive, Indiana is among them.

“My son signed some forms the other day and was trying to apologize to the other person,” said Dawn Schneider, a parent in favor of the cursive writing program. “He was like ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know how to sign my name so I’m going to have to write it out.’”

“In a professional career at 45, I basically never use cursive in my daily life,” said Nate Timperley, a resident in opposition to the proposal.

If the legislature and Gov. Whitmer approve it, the program would likely be in place starting in the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn, Knox, LaVille, and Tippecanoe Valley are forming a new conference...
6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
road collapse BH
Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.
New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Latest News

South Shore Line offering ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free′ promotion in May
Proposal to create school cursive program in Michigan.
Proposal to create school cursive program in Michigan
'Run for the Buds' 5K Run & Walk.
'Run for the Buds' 5K Run & Walk
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to host Harry Potter film-concert series.
South Bend Symphony Orchestra to host Harry Potter film-concert series