Proposal introduces cursive program in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Students in Michigan may soon be required to learn cursive.

According to WILX, there’s a proposal in the Michigan Legislature that would mandate the state’s education department to create a cursive program.

That proposal would also strongly encourage schools to adopt it.

There are 21 states where students are already learning how to write in cursive, Indiana is among them.

“My son signed some forms the other day and was trying to apologize to the other person,” said Dawn Schneider, a parent in favor of the cursive writing program. “He was like ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know how to sign my name so I’m going to have to write it out.’”

“In a professional career at 45, I basically never use cursive in my daily life,” said Nate Timperley, a resident in opposition to the proposal.

If the legislature and Gov. Whitmer approve it, the program would likely be in place starting in the fall of 2024.

