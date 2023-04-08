Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are lovable and gentle, but at times they may be difficult to predict, or even dangerous.

A bite from a dog is tragic in so many different ways, so our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to discuss ways to avoid bites, and create good canine citizens out of our dogs.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.