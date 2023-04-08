Parents continue to meet about options for the future of Clay High School

Clay High School meeting at library
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday afternoon, parents were invited to a brief informational meeting at the Francis Branch Library in Clay Township.

Contact information and papers were handed out, that informed families of different legal and political contacts that could be reached out to in attempts to save Clay High School. Including who to vote for in upcoming elections that will have the school’s best interest in mind.

According to organizers, zero of the city’s tax dollars have gone towards Clay High School, and they wanted to call attention to what can be done to keep the school open.

“It’s about the children that will be here when we’re long gone. They’ll be members of this community. As you’ve seen Notre Dame is coming North toward the toll road, you have residential developments that are springing up. I’m confused and a lot of the public is confused on why you are closing a High School that is in the middle of this area of progress,” said organizer Robert Smith.

The next public meeting will take place at Jackson Middle School on April 12th, at 6 p.m.

