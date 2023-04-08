One man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in the hospital after an shooting Saturday morning in South Bend.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:00 A.M. near Lincolnway West and Sancome Ave. During their investigation, one man was dropped off at Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say multiple cars in the area were hit by gunfire, as they estimate dozens of rounds were fired. Police have not released any information on as suspect as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
road collapse BH
Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding

Latest News

One man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend
One man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend
To adopt Sheeba or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at...
2nd Chance Pet: Sheeba
To adopt Sheeba or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at...
2nd Chance Pet: Sheeba
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...
Pet Vet: Avoiding dog bites