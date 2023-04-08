One man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is in the hospital after an shooting Saturday morning in South Bend.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:00 A.M. near Lincolnway West and Sancome Ave. During their investigation, one man was dropped off at Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say multiple cars in the area were hit by gunfire, as they estimate dozens of rounds were fired. Police have not released any information on as suspect as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.