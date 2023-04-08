Free fun for kids at the Summer Activities Expo

summer expo
summer expo(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U93 hosted it’s 6th annual Summer Activities Expo on Saturday at the Century Center.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids were invited to have some fun with inflatable activities, balloon animals, rock wall climbing, and more. And it was all for free.

The event also allowed families to learn about all of the fun activities, camps, groups around Michiana that kids can join and get involved in this Summer.

“It kind of just opens everyone’s eyes and gets everybody in the loop of what’s going on. You know, they don’t know what these businesses in Michiana offer and do, so they’re like, wow I’m working my job all summer, I may not have to pay for babysitting now. I can send the kids off to a camp. They have fun, they’re doing something they’re interested in,” said U93′s Big Perm.

To find out more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
No threat found after University of Oklahoma shots reported
Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
road collapse BH
Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding

Latest News

Clay High School meeting at library
Parents continue to meet about options for the future of Clay High School
Saturday Morning Sitdown: 20th River Bend Film Festival
WNDU Vault: What South Bend looked like before Four Winds Field
WNDU Vault: What South Bend looked like before Four Winds Field
WNDU Vault: Massive beams block South Bend roadways
WNDU Vault: Massive beams block South Bend roadways