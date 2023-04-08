Free fun for kids at the Summer Activities Expo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - U93 hosted it’s 6th annual Summer Activities Expo on Saturday at the Century Center.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids were invited to have some fun with inflatable activities, balloon animals, rock wall climbing, and more. And it was all for free.

The event also allowed families to learn about all of the fun activities, camps, groups around Michiana that kids can join and get involved in this Summer.

“It kind of just opens everyone’s eyes and gets everybody in the loop of what’s going on. You know, they don’t know what these businesses in Michiana offer and do, so they’re like, wow I’m working my job all summer, I may not have to pay for babysitting now. I can send the kids off to a camp. They have fun, they’re doing something they’re interested in,” said U93′s Big Perm.

