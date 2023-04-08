First Alert Forecast: ‘Egg’-Squisite Easter weekend weather continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Have you already made plans to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.



👉 Michiana will be 80-90 miles northwest of totality (where 100% of sun light is blocked for a few minutes). #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert #Eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/Vw38hjyVu4 — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) April 8, 2023

TONIGHT: A few clouds, otherwise quiet weather continues. Low 36F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine and mild. A few clouds late day. Don’t leave the chocolate Easter bunnies in the car! High 65F. Low 40F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY (DYNGUS DAY): Few Clouds. High 68F. Low 45F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to protect Michiana from any rain entering the forecast for the week ahead. Expect a preview of early summer-like weather for Michiana next week with highs well into the 70s and maybe a run at near 80 for some. Our pattern looks to finally break down for the second half of next weekend. This will lead to a few rain showers next weekend with high temperatures trending cooler (upper 50s to low 60s).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.