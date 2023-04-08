First Alert Forecast: ‘Egg’-Squisite Easter weekend weather continues
High pressure keeps Michiana dry and bunny... er, sunny... through the weekend. And a BIG warm-up next week!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: A few clouds, otherwise quiet weather continues. Low 36F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine and mild. A few clouds late day. Don’t leave the chocolate Easter bunnies in the car! High 65F. Low 40F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.
MONDAY (DYNGUS DAY): Few Clouds. High 68F. Low 45F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to protect Michiana from any rain entering the forecast for the week ahead. Expect a preview of early summer-like weather for Michiana next week with highs well into the 70s and maybe a run at near 80 for some. Our pattern looks to finally break down for the second half of next weekend. This will lead to a few rain showers next weekend with high temperatures trending cooler (upper 50s to low 60s).
