First Alert Forecast: 70s to near 80 degrees this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY (Dyngus Day): Sun & Clouds. High 68F. Wind SW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 45F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny start with a few afternoon clouds. Fantastic weather for the South Bend Cubs home opener! High 74F. Low 52F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine & warm. High 76F. Low 54F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

THURSDAY: Sunshine & warm. High 78F. Low 56F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, but still warm. High 78F. Low 56F. Wind S at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warm & dry pattern finally breaks down next weekend with a few rain showers and highs returning to near normal for April in the upper 50s to low 60s. In fact, temperatures to kick off next week will feel cold compared to this week with a few afternoon high temperatures in the 40s. Depending on cloud cover area-wide frost is possible early next week before we start to warm back up again!

