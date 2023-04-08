Easter Bunny visits SJC 4h Fairgrounds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 3rd annual Easter Craft Show took place at the St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds on Saturday.

As well as having photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, kids were able to get goodie bags and easter eggs, participate in some DIY crafting, and play Easter themed games.

Parents were invited to shop around and see the works of some of Michiana’s most talented crafters and vendors.

“I like to organize it because I like to come and see the kids. I love the kids. And I like to see them come and especially their reaction with the Easter Bunny and all that. And I like helping our local vendors and our community and want people to know that our fairgrounds aren’t just for fairs. That we do rent buildings out for activities, weddings, parties,” said Organizer, Donna Davis.

