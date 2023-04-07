Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Co. (Gray News) – A Walmart employee was struck and killed in the parking lot of a store in Colorado as he was returning shopping carts to the store, police say.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers received a call about a person being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot around 1 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man trapped underneath a 2016 Chevrolet sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was a Walmart employee and was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an 83-year-old woman. Police said she remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver did not seem to be impaired, and speed is also not believed to be a factor.

Loveland police are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn, Knox, LaVille, and Tippecanoe Valley are forming a new conference...
6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference
Police responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court on Thursday evening.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
2 Indiana couples killed in small plane crash off Florida coast
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
The new supercenter is located at 2500 Cassopolis Street.
New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart to open May 11

Latest News

You can simultaneously support your favorite downtown business and Goshen nonprofit.
Goshen First Fridays: Spring into Action
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
John LaPlante Jr.
Man accused of making false bomb threat at Coloma Twp. bank bound over for trial