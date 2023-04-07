University of Notre Dame observes Good Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many Catholics and Christians around the world are observing Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

It’s always observed the Friday before Easter as part of Holy Week.

To mark the occasion here in Michiana, the University of Notre Dame held Mass on Friday afternoon at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The service came after a morning of prayer and confession on campus, giving many locals a chance to confess before heading into Easter weekend.

On Friday night, the university is hosting a special performance of “The Passion” by the Notre Dame Folk Choir. The performance is from 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at the South Quad between Knights Building and Alumni Hall.

The event is general admission, with no tickets required. However, limited seating is available. You’re allowed to bring blankets for ground seating.

For more information on the performance, click here. If you can’t make it to the performance, a livestream of it is available here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Spring into Action

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You can simultaneously support your favorite downtown business and Goshen nonprofit on Friday night.

Community

Kosciusko Co. poultry farm donates over 10,000 eggs to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Their donation is part of a larger cause run by egg farmers across the country to donate 5.5. million eggs to food insecure families this year.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Zayne’s Journey

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Zayne just wants a family to call his own and a place to call home.

News

Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of baby Sichuan takin

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This comes after the zoo recently welcomed another baby takin at the end of March.

Latest News

Events

Easter egg hunts across Michiana

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
There are multiple Easter egg hunts happening in Michiana through the month of April.

Events

Air show, WWII reenactment headed to Elkhart in May

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
An iconic part of summer in Elkhart is making a comeback!

News

Public invited to engagement sessions for downtown Elkhart amphitheater project

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Details on the project are limited at this time, but the two public engagement sessions will take place in late April.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Sean’s Super Future

Updated: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Sean loves to play sports. His favorite games are basketball and football. But he’s also into video games and movies.

Events

Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ to donate all sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
On Wednesday, March 29, Jersey Mike’s will have its “Day of Giving,” with all sales going to Big Brothers Big Sisters!

Events

Nappanee Public Library holding creative writing contest in April

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The contest is open to any resident or student in the Wa-Nee School District.