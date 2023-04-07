University of Notre Dame observes Good Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many Catholics and Christians around the world are observing Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

It’s always observed the Friday before Easter as part of Holy Week.

To mark the occasion here in Michiana, the University of Notre Dame held Mass on Friday afternoon at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. The service came after a morning of prayer and confession on campus, giving many locals a chance to confess before heading into Easter weekend.

On Friday night, the university is hosting a special performance of “The Passion” by the Notre Dame Folk Choir. The performance is from 8:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at the South Quad between Knights Building and Alumni Hall.

The event is general admission, with no tickets required. However, limited seating is available. You’re allowed to bring blankets for ground seating.

For more information on the performance, click here. If you can’t make it to the performance, a livestream of it is available here.

