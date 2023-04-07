Trial date set for Shipshewana man accused of causing deadly Elkhart Co. crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Shipshewana man accused of causing a deadly crash last November in Elkhart County.

According to charging documents, Cameron Woolf had marijuana in his system when the crash happened back on Nov. 16, 2022, which makes this a level 4 felony. The charge carries a two-to-12-year sentence, if convicted.

A release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says Woolf was driving a Chrysler 200 south on County Road 15 towards County Road 32. The Chrysler stopped at a stop sign at the intersection before entering the intersection into the path of a Jeep Wrangler that was heading east on County Road 32. The Jeep then struck the passenger side of the Chrysler.

A passenger inside the Chrysler, identified as 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones of Goshen, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Meanwhile, Woolf was taken to the hospital unconscious with several broken bones in his face.

The driver of the Jeep, a 40-year-old Goshen woman, was taken to the hospital for reported head, neck, and back pain. There were no passengers inside her vehicle.

Woolf’s trial is set to begin on Nov. 6. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 27.

Cameron Woolf
Cameron Woolf(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

