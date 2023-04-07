South Bend Motor Speedway shifts into gear for race on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wave the flags! The South Bend Motor Speedway gets ready for race season on Saturday.

The track is opening this season’s action tomorrow night with its “Spring Fling Night of Destruction and Compact Derby.”

The race begins at 6 p.m. Pit gates will open at 1 p..m. for those wanting to come early and hit the concessions stands.

“And it’s our kickoff to the season; it’s a night full of smashing and crashing; it starts with our compact derby, the area’s best demolition derby drivers. And they go all out, putting on some hard-hit action,” said Tony Eldridge, promoter of South Bend Motor Speedway.

The South Bend Motor Speedway already has its entire season mapped out. To view it, click here.

