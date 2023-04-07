Penn’s Burton named one of six finalists for 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The list of candidates for 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball has been cut down from the 13 on the All-Star team’s roster to the final six.

Penn’s Markus Burton made the cut. He’s still in the running to bring the award to Michiana for the first time since 1996, when Warsaw’s Kevin Ault won it.

Burton is Penn’s first Indiana boys basketball All-Star team selection. The Notre Dame commit scored 909 points as a senior, averaging 30.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game to lead the Kingsmen within one point of a Class 4A state finals appearance.

For his career, Burton scored 2,273 points to rank No. 20 on the state’s all-time scoring list. He’s also the all-time scoring leader in St. Joseph County boys basketball history and Kingsmen boys basketball history.

The winner will be announced on April 19 in Indianapolis.

The other five finalists are Xavier Booker (Indianapolis Cathedral), Myles Colvin (Heritage Christian), Zane Doughty (Ben Davis), Joey Hart (Linton-Stockton), and Mason Jones (Valparaiso). To learn more about them, click here.

