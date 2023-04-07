Penn baseball suffers first loss in 1-0 shutout to Carroll

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The defending state champions were unable to defend their home field on Friday afternoon, as the Penn Kingsmen suffered their first loss of the 2023 season in a 1-0 shutout to the visiting Carroll (Fort Wayne) Chargers.

Penn was able to hold Carroll to just one hit all afternoon, but that one hit led to a go-ahead run in the first inning.

With Penn playing catchup in the bottom of the fifth inning, Cooper Hums legged out a triple, but the Kingsmen were unable to bring him home.

With the loss, the Kingsmen drop to 2-1 on the season.

Friday’s game was the first of three games this weekend for Penn that will measure how the top-ranked team in the state stacks up early on. The Chargers lost only five games last season.

Meanwhile, the Kingsmen will travel to Carmel on Saturday to face the No. 7 Greyhounds in a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 12 p.m., with game two immediately following.

