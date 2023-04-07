Notre Dame in talks to bring housing development to northern edge of campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What will Notre Dame do for an Eddy Street Commons encore?

The university is developing plans to develop more housing. This time on the northern edge of campus.

The project is called The Northern Edge, and the 28.5-acre site is now a blank campus canvas.

St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol says there will be some similarities to the Eddy Street Commons project, and some differences. “The corner of Douglas and 933, the goal is to have a big pond and then, and again, commercial that’ll back right up on that pond, and uh, some of the renderings show boats in the pond.”

The site in question springs from the northeast corner of the intersection of Douglas Road and State Road 933.

It runs north from Douglas to the Roseland border, and it runs east to butt up with, but not consume White Field.

A request for a needed zoning change refers to Northern Edge as a “residential development in a townhome form with a variety of commercial and office uses.”

The maximum building height is listed as 90 feet, while the maximum number of dwellings per acre is listed at 35.

That puts the total possible number of housing units at just under 1,000.

“I don’t know that it’s going to be that dense but

I think we’re probably going to see somewhere in the neighborhood between 200 and 400 units over the course of the site,” Schalliol said.

The project will likely include a parking garage which will likely be funded by creating a tax incremental financing district. The district may extend to include the Town of Roseland.

“We’re excited. It’s a great catalyst for this whole 933 Corridor. It’s something that we really wanted to get into commercial corridor planning in this area and that is a good way to kick that off,” said Schalliol.

The university has partnered with The Buckingham Companies LLC on the project.

Buckingham previously partnered with Kite Realty to develop The Foundry at Eddy Street Commons.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.