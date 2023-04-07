Mishawaka native to perform at St. Peter’s Basilica for Holy Saturday

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (WNDU) - 29-year-old Deacon Zane Langenbrunner is a Mishawaka native who used to play music for the Mishawaka High School band.

“Grew up in Mishawaka, love Mishawaka,” Langenbrunner said.

For the last 4-years, he’s lived in Rome, studying to become a priest.

During that time, he reconnected with his love for music by joining a seminary rock band.

“I did a lot with percussion and music in High school, my dad even thought that that’s what I was going to end up doing in college was studying music, I was that involved in music, and I didn’t end up following that path. And I kind of thought that my playing days were done, and then I joined the seminary. Of all places to kind of rediscover music in my life,” Langenbrunner said.

According to Langenbrunner, it wasn’t until two weeks ago that he learned he’d be performing the Easter Proclamation for the Holy Saturday service.

Despite the length of the piece and size of the audience, he shared that he’s feeling confident.

“It’s a long prayer, it’s an ancient prayer that stands at the beginning of the Easter Vigil liturgy. And it goes on for quite some time, so our music director when he was kind of coaching me up on it here at the seminary, he told me that the temptation is to over sing and practice too much and then your voice kind of gets tired and you get halfway through the exalted and your voice is kind of giving out,” said Langenbrunner.

Langenbrunner’s family still resides in Mishawaka, and he said he can’t wait to come back home and visit.

“I go back home end of May, to get ready for ordination and I’m excited to just sleep in my old bed again,” Langenbrunner said.

All of the Easter Vigil Mass service and Holy Saturday will be streamed via the Vatican’s offical Youtube channel.

