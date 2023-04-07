Medical Moment: Getting back in shape before summer

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Spring has sprung! Summer will be here before you know it.

If you’re hoping to shed some pounds before hitting the beach, health experts say to start now.

“It doesn’t take but two to three months, and you can get it done,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic.

Kopecky says you can start by eating healthier. He says to focus on consuming more whole foods such fruits, veggies, and legumes.

“They have pulp and fiber that are non-caloric carbohydrates, so they fill you,” Dr. Kopecky continued. “Eat less calories, in other words.”

Kopecky says we tend to eat the first things we seeing the refrigerator; rearranging your food may help!

“Take the two drawers that say fruits and vegetables, move some things down into there, like the sausages and bacon and things like that, and take the fruits and vegetables and put them up so when you come home at night, you open the fridge you see something that’s healthy,” Dr. Kopecky said.

Stay away from anything ultra-processed. If you’re craving comfort foods, you’re encouraged to eat something healthy with them. Limiting alcohol can also cut down on calories.

Kopecky says to also be smart about being active. If you can’t make it to the gym, take the stairs wherever you go.

“If you’re a person who walks maybe 3,000 steps a day, try to increase it to 5,000...if you’re already doing a good number of steps then try to do some intervals.”

Easing stress is also important. Meditation or deep breathing can help, and don’t forget about sleep.

Studies show there’s a higher risk of weight gain when you don’t get enough sleep!

The doctor says having an accountability partner can also help you lose weight and make it easier to stick with a healthier lifestyle.

But of course, what matters most is finding what works right for you. No matter what anyone else thinks!

