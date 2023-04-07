Man arrested after SWAT standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after SWAT and a crisis negotiator were called to an apartment in South Bend on Thursday evening.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 1500 block of Ottawa Court for theft. Once on scene, police found that a man with active warrants had potentially barricaded himself inside an apartment.

A woman then left out of the apartment and confirmed with officers the man had barricaded himself in and was armed. A negotiator and SWAT were then called to assist, totaling 20 to 25 officers on scene.

After several hours, police then breached the door with a chemical agent and arrested the man.

There were no reported injuries.

