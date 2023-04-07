Man accused of making false bomb threat at Coloma Twp. bank bound over for trial

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A man accused of making a bomb threat at a bank in Coloma Township last month has been bound over for trial in Berrien County Trial Court.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium. John LaPlante Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with making a false bomb report.

It happened on the morning of March 23 at the Fifth Third Bank along Paw Paw Avenue. Police say LaPlante walked into the bank lobby, announced he was carrying a bomb, and ordered employees to “get out.” Those employees left the bank and closed 911.

Police later determined it was not a credible threat after calling in the Berrien County Bomb Squad.

LaPlante’s trial is set to begin June 27.

John LaPlante Jr.
John LaPlante Jr.(WNDU)

