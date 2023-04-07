Local bakeries and brunch spots preparing for Easter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the last rush before Easter, and local bakeries and brunch spots are working overtime, so we don’t have to.

WNDU stopped at Macri’s Italian Bakery and the Dainty Maid to find out how they are preparing for Easter.

Since 1978, Macri’s Italian Bakery has been a staple in South Bend, especially for holiday treats.

“It’s pretty crazy busy,” says Adriana Macri-Luczkowski, Marketing & Operations Manager at Macri’s Italian Bakery. “We offer some specialty items that we only offer once a year—my mom’s Pane di Pasqua, which is an Italian sweet bread. We also make Easter Lamb Cakes, but all types of mini pastries, things for the kids, and chocolate eggs. There’s just a lot of fun things that really make a tradition for a lot of the South Bend community.”

In the days leading up to Easter, Adriana says they will prepare over 300 lamb cakes.

“So, our Easter Lambs are made with a yellow pound cake, and they’re topped with our famous Macri’s buttercream,” Macri-Luczkowski said. “You cannot go wrong; they are very time-consuming; I will say that there are like ten people back there just going through it, making it happen.”

They also make around 800 pounds of Italian sweet bread.

“So many people look forward to it and come in and ask for it,” Macri-Luczkowski said. “If you’ve never had it before, you should come in and try it, and get a sample, because once you try it, you’ll know why we love it so much.

Macri’s will be closed for Easter but welcome early walk-ins and online orders.

“If you didn’t order or you forgot to order, walk in, we’ll have some available, or if you still want to order, there’s still time to order online until 6 o’clock Friday is the deadline online,” Macri-Luczkowski said.

Even if you miss the online deadline, Macri’s Bakery tells 16 News Now they should have plenty for walk-in orders on Saturday.

But if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop for Easter Brunch, Dainty Maid and its in-house bakery Pink Lemonade Pastries has plenty of Easter specialties ready to cap off 40 days of Lenten fasting and abstinence.

Dainty Maid's in-house bakery, Pink Lemonade Pastries, offers unique Easter items, including a "Cadbury Egg" macron with Cadbury creme Egg ganache in the middle. (16 News Now)

“The fan favorite is the Pain au Chocolat, the chocolate croissant,” says Adare Wilcox, Owner of Pink Lemonade Pastries. “You know, what’s better than butter, carbs, and chocolate? I feel like we’re one of the only places you can get a really nice brunch, and then a pastry on the side, also a coffee, and also an alcoholic beverage, so you really can go all out here.”

Macri’s is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Pink Lemonade Pastries is open Thursday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.