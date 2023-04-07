First Alert Forecast: “Egg” - Ceptional weather for Easter weekend

High pressure keeps Michiana dry and sunny through the holiday weekend
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Chilly start with temperatures near freezing (32F). Sunny with a few clouds around this afternoon. High 55F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Generally sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 60F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny with a few clouds around. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

