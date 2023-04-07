SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

First Alert Forecast: “Egg” - Ceptional weather for Easter weekend.



High pressure keeps Michiana dry and sunny through the holiday weekend and beyond. #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/lEqHZclTZh — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) April 7, 2023

FRIDAY: Chilly start with temperatures near freezing (32F). Sunny with a few clouds around this afternoon. High 55F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Generally sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 60F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny with a few clouds around. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.