First Alert Forecast: “Egg” - Ceptional weather for Easter weekend
High pressure keeps Michiana dry and sunny through the holiday weekend
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
FRIDAY: Chilly start with temperatures near freezing (32F). Sunny with a few clouds around this afternoon. High 55F. Wind NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Generally sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High 60F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Wind ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny with a few clouds around. High 65F. Low 42F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.