DTSB First Fridays: Game On!

First Fridays: Game On!
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is gearing up for First Fridays.

April’s theme is ‘Game On!’

Guests can enjoy free behind the scenes tours of Four Winds Field, participate in a Super Smash Bros tournament at the Bendix Arena, and enjoy some special deals at restaurants and shops downtown.

The South Bend Lions will be on the gridiron with some “football” fun.

Plus, you may even get the chance to see Coach Lasso from the popular Apple Tv show Ted Lasso.

First Fridays is happening from 5 – 9 p.m.

Free parking is always available on the street and in city-managed garages.

For more information, click here.

First Fridays: Fiddler's Hearth
First Fridays: Bendix Arena

