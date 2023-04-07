Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Spring into Action

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is gearing up for its April First Fridays event.

This month’s theme is “Spring into Action,” where you can simultaneously support your favorite downtown business and Goshen nonprofit.

Participating restaurants, bars, and merchants have sponsored a Goshen-area nonprofit, and 10% of your First Fridays purchase will be donated to a partnering charity. Meanwhile, select downtown businesses will host kids’ activities this evening dedicated to getting together and giving back.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here’s a look at the participating restaurants, bars, and merchants:

Food & Drink

Kids Activities

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the local nonprofits that are being supported through this event, depending on where you make your first Fridays purchases:

