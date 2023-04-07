Downtown Goshen First Fridays: Spring into Action

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Goshen is gearing up for its April First Fridays event.

This month’s theme is “Spring into Action,” where you can simultaneously support your favorite downtown business and Goshen nonprofit.

Participating restaurants, bars, and merchants have sponsored a Goshen-area nonprofit, and 10% of your First Fridays purchase will be donated to a partnering charity. Meanwhile, select downtown businesses will host kids’ activities this evening dedicated to getting together and giving back.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Here’s a look at the participating restaurants, bars, and merchants:

Food & Drink

Kids Activities

  • Fables Books (215 S. Main Street) Create and color your own bookmark to celebrate families and reading with Triple P and Horizon Education Alliance. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Goshen First Church (214 S. 5th Street) Come see the Easter Bunny for a bag of treats. 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Green Oaks of Goshen (211 1/2 S. Main Street) Kids of all ages are invited to help us make seniors smile with art and craft projects and letter writing. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • I M SHE (121 S. Main Street) Kids are invited to come create their very own Snail Pal! 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Imagination Spot (111 E. Washington Street) Create a colorful spring critter, such as a ladybug or butterfly. 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Twisted Britches Boutique (213 S. Main Street) We’re offering hair tinsel for all ages – get our Fairy Hair for only $5 per color. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the local nonprofits that are being supported through this event, depending on where you make your first Fridays purchases:

