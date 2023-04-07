Chasten Buttigieg to be special guest at annual Harbor Country Hearts Party

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - A familiar face will be returning to Michiana this summer!

Chasten Buttigieg is heading to Three Oaks as a special guest for the second annual Harbor Country Hearts Party on Sunday, June 25.

It’s all a big fundraiser for the OutCenter of Southwest Michigan. The non-profit offers support and resources to the LGBTQ+ community in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties.

“We are so honored to have Chasten Buttigieg attend this very special event and help us draw attention to area educators who are dedicated to the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth,” said MaryJo Schnell, executive director of OutCenter Southwest Michigan. “We share with Chasten a great appreciation for the critical role that educators play in helping LGBTQ+ kids feel safe and heard in their schools. This is a wonderful opportunity for the entire community to come together to celebrate our local educators and the wonderful partnerships that OutCenter has established with them.”

Tickets are $100 per person.

For more information, to buy tickets, or to sponsor this event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.