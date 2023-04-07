Buchanan Schools bond to appear on ballot next month

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Schools held a public meeting Thursday night to answer questions on a bond proposal that is on the May 2 ballot.

For the second time, voters in the Buchanan school district will be asked to fund school improvements.

The goal of the referendum is to give students modern facilities and to boost safety and security.

The nearly $35 million referendum focuses on renovations at Moccasin Elementary School and Buchanan High School.

If it passes, money would go toward things like infrastructure renovations, security upgrades, classroom upgrades, track and football field repairs, a new media center and a student health and wellness center.

Teachers said safety is the biggest concern.

“One of the things that would be covered on the referendum would be updated safety, just classroom doors in general would be one of the issues that would be addressed...Safety is a priority for every school across the country and the referendum is something that would address that,” said Jessica Elliott, teacher at Buchanan High School.

“The information is really factual based. It’s also done by a third party, so that’s a huge thing. So, I think you make your decision based off of that. I think the most opposition is financially what it is going to do to them individually,” said parent, Joe Krueger.

“You know, whatever that vote is we want people to come out and come to the polls on May 2nd and just use your voice,” said Elliott.

If you are curious how this might affect your taxes, click here.

