Benton Harbor man sentenced to 50-70 years for 2021 shooting inside convenience store

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man found guilty of shooting and killing another man inside a convenience store back in 2021 will spend a long time behind bars.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, Daniel Autry Jr., 24, was handed a sentence of 50-70 years for the shooting death of Delray Lloyd, 27, inside the Sunny Spot gas station and convenience store on Pipestone Street in Benton Harbor back on Aug. 8, 2021.

Autry was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Berrien County jury last December. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of weapons felony firearms.

Autry will be in his 70s when he first becomes eligible for parole.

