St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff faces misdemeanors after drunken driving crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Misdemeanor charges, including a drunken driving charge, have been filed against the St. Joseph County, Mich., sheriff in connection to a February crash in Kalamazoo County.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor has authorized charges of operating while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol against Mark Lillywhite, 47, of Three Rivers.

Both charges are misdemeanors that carry a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and/or fines. If convicted of the weapons charge, Lillywhite would also lose his concealed pistol license, according to charging documents.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 26 on US-131 near West YZ Avenue in Schoolcraft Township. Michigan State Police say Lillywhite was headed south in an SUV when he rear-ended another SUV, pushing both vehicles off the road. No one was seriously hurt.

According to Michigan State Police reports, Lillywhite told troopers after the crash he wasn’t driving his SUV, though he was the only person in it.

“I … asked Lillywhite who was driving the vehicle he was in and he said, ‘I have no idea,’” a trooper wrote in a report. “I again asked who was driving the vehicle and Lillywhite stated, ‘To be honest with you, bad, bad, bad, but no, I don’t.’”

Data pulled from the SUV showed Lillywhite was going nearly 100 mph in the five seconds before the crash and that he never hit the brakes. The people in the car that was rear-ended and witnesses told police the SUV’s headlights weren’t on.

According to WOOD-TV, the SUV is registered to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, and MSP said it is Lillywhite’s duty vehicle. Troopers said there were three guns in it: a loaded pistol in the center console and another pistol and rifle, as well as ammunition, in the back.

At the scene, troopers noticed Lillywhite seemed to have been drinking. In a police report, a trooper described smelling alcohol in the SUV and said Lillywhite staggered, slurred his speech, was incoherent and had bloodshot eyes.

According to the police report, Lillywhite refused to take a roadside sobriety test and breath test. He was taken to the hospital to have his blood drawn.

Lillywhite was arrested and released the same day. MSP investigated and sent its report to the Kalamazoo County prosecutor for a decision on charges.

The prosecutor said the court would set Lillywhite’s arraignment date.

