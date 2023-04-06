South Shore Airport Relocation project introduced to the public

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, people had an opportunity to weigh in on the South Shore Airport Relocation project.

People gathered at Dickinson Intermediate Fine Arts Academy in South Bend Wednesday night.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce the project to the community and discuss the next steps.

This is not the first time there has been talk about relocating the South Shore station.

But now, there is more funding available, thanks to a new infrastructure bill.

Michael Noland, who is the president of the South Shore Line, says their focus right now is to complete the environmental and engineering phases of the project, so they can eventually compete for some of the federal grants.

“I’ve never seen the kind of money that’s available in my 40-year career in this industry. Now is the time; if we are ever going to make this happen, it’s now. And we have been studying moving from the east side to the west side of the airport since we went in there on a temporary basis in 1990,” said Noland.

“If you can go out to the airport to the west, you miss all those crossings. You still have a couple, but not very many, and you get up to speed faster because you don’t have to wait on traffic,” said Jeff Rea, President & CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce,

Rea said there could be additional options down the road, but the focus right now is relocation at the South Bend International Airport.

“We think we should capitalize on this opportunity at the airport right now. Take advantage, make that connection. Do this on the heels of double track and get us to about 90 minutes or so and then continue to explore whether long-term downtown...downtown is a little more expensive,” said Rea.

Some say they worry about their homes.

“Because we are going through their neighborhood. We understand that we do. But you only undertake those projects if they have significant benefit, the greater good that can impact a tremendous amount of people over the next 100 years,” said Noland.

The project promises to significantly decrease travel time between South Bend to Chicago and would offer better service to and from the airport.

Around $6 million will go towards designing a safer and more efficient route.

“We think it helps both ways. It brings some folks this way looking for job opportunities, looking to travel in and out of the airport, looking to experience what we have going in St. Joseph County. But at the same time, it helps get us connected up and down the line to those cities,” said Rea.

DLZ was hired to do some design and will continue refining the plan for the rest of the year.

There will be more public meetings in the fall.

Construction could begin in early 2025.

