Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An entire section of the Point O’Woods Drive neighborhood’s main road has seemingly eroded and sunken into the creek below it.

This was largely due to the fact that multiple days of heavy rain caused severe flooding across the township.

Residents shared with 16 News Now that the water level of the creek below the roadway on Wednesday was the highest they’d ever seen it.

For those that live at the back end of the neighborhood, the road that has collapsed was their only way to get out to the main road.

Fortunately, the neighborhood is located behind Point O’Woods golf course which told 16 News Now that they are allowing residents to drive through it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bremen, Jimtown, John Glenn, Knox, LaVille, and Tippecanoe Valley are forming a new conference...
6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want him moved to new jail
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer than average into next week
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb signs bill banning gender-affirming care into law

Latest News

Shrewsberry’s first pitch is one of several special events that are scheduled to take place on...
Micah Shrewsberry to throw out first pitch at opening night for South Bend Cubs
Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on...
Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back
The Penn Kingsmen are fresh off a Class 4A state championship last June and off to a 2-0 start...
Penn baseball looks to defend state title
The bill no longer requires parental permission to honor a student request to be called by a...
Senate makes revisions to Indiana’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill