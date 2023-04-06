Road collapses in Benton Harbor neighborhood after severe flooding

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - An entire section of the Point O’Woods Drive neighborhood’s main road has seemingly eroded and sunken into the creek below it.

This was largely due to the fact that multiple days of heavy rain caused severe flooding across the township.

Residents shared with 16 News Now that the water level of the creek below the roadway on Wednesday was the highest they’d ever seen it.

For those that live at the back end of the neighborhood, the road that has collapsed was their only way to get out to the main road.

Fortunately, the neighborhood is located behind Point O’Woods golf course which told 16 News Now that they are allowing residents to drive through it.

