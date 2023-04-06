Plymouth man arrested after allegedly burglarizing 2 homes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a pair of Marshall County homes earlier this week.

Officers were first called just after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 13000 block of 6A Road on a report of a burglary. When they arrived, they found the home ransacked with numerous items missing.

Later that day at around 12:15 p.m., police received a report of a man fleeing a home in the 6000 block of Michigan Road. The residents weren’t home, and a witness believed the man had burglarized it.

Police say one of the witnesses followed the suspect before an off-duty officer located him and detained him. Police found stolen items from the Michigan Road home on the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Lee Scott of Plymouth.

Scott was taken to the Marshall County Jail while police continued to investigate the burglaries.

A search warrant was served later that evening at a hotel room at the Economy Inn in Plymouth, where detectives found more stolen belongings from both the 6A Road and Michigan Road homes, as well as “suspected controlled substances.”

Scott faces preliminary charges of two counts each of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. He also faces a count of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Marshall County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.

