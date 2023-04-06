Penn baseball looks to defend state title

Kingsmen off to 2-0 start this season
By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs aren’t the only Michiana baseball team that’s defending a championship this spring.

The Penn Kingsmen are fresh off a Class 4A state championship last June and off to a 2-0 start this season.

Head Coach Greg Dikos has done this four times before this year — that is, enter the season as the defending state champ.

“Winning a state championship is hard, and it just doesn’t happen. You’ve got to have some breaks along the way. You got to play through the adversity,” Dikos said. “When you look back, it wasn’t so bad. But when you go through that process, it is a very difficult process to go through, and you have to keep that in mind.”

But none of the players have done it before, and there’s quite a few guys back from last year’s team. Some of them touched on their approach early this season.

“Now that we know that we’re capable of doing that, I think the mentality has changed between us, and we’ve been working a lot harder,” said third baseman RJ Cromartie. “We know what we’re capable of, so I think that’s the goal every year.”

“I think the target is even more on our back since we have that state championship from last year,” said pitcher Adam Lehman. “We’ve just got to prove ourselves. Show them that we’re not backing down to anybody.”

This upcoming weekend will be a good measuring stick weekend for the Kingsmen. They’ll host Carroll (Fort Wayne) on Friday before hitting the road for a doubleheader against Carmel on Saturday.

